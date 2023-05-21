Avera Medical Minute
Combat flag travels the country raising money for veterans

Combat flag travels the country raising money for veterans
Combat flag travels the country raising money for veterans(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One day after Armed Forces Day, recognition of our nation’s military continued with a flag presentation.

The non-profit Nation of Patriots presented an American flag that was originally flown during a military operation. The flag is now traveling through all 50 states, mostly by motorcycle.

The flag serves as a way to raise money through donations that go towards helping veterans and their families with the needs they face.

“To me, it shows the patriotism of hundreds of thousands of our fellow Americans. They understand what it is to serve and they’re appreciative of it,” said Nation of Patriots’ South Dakota Regional Commander, Kevin Stoterau.

“We don’t need our veterans losing our lives here on our soil. We’ve lost too many veterans in wat, so if we can help them out, every dollar counts,” said Nation of Patriots’ Nebraska Regional Commander, Troy Pospisil.

All money raised from donations on Sunday stays within South Dakota.

