‘Default is your fault’ protest planned for Tuesday
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This week, a rally is scheduled to take place in Sioux Falls regarding the debt ceiling crisis.
At 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, protestors will rally at the offices of Representative Dusty Johnson and Senator Mike Rounds.
Organizers say a debt default poses a threat to programs such as senior healthcare and veteran’s services.
The protest, titled “Default is Your Fault,” supports raising the debt ceiling unconditionally.
