Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

‘Default is your fault’ protest planned for Tuesday

Debt ceiling
Debt ceiling(MGN)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This week, a rally is scheduled to take place in Sioux Falls regarding the debt ceiling crisis.

At 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, protestors will rally at the offices of Representative Dusty Johnson and Senator Mike Rounds.

Organizers say a debt default poses a threat to programs such as senior healthcare and veteran’s services.

The protest, titled “Default is Your Fault,” supports raising the debt ceiling unconditionally.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Senior Jason Lenning was awarded an appointment to the US Naval Academy, an honor thousands of...
SF student earns prestigious appointment to Naval Academy
A US Attorney announced on Saturday that a grand jury had indicted a Union County woman on ten...
Alcester woman charged with wire fraud
George’s Pizza, which is located at 311 Main Avenue in Brookings, was listed online with...
Downtown Brookings staple listed for sale
Generic prison bars graphic.
Rapid City man sentenced to 20 years in federal prison
Gov. Kristi Noem holds a press event at a South Dakota grocery store during her 2022...
Noem pulls support for grocery tax measure over jeopardized tobacco money

Latest News

File photo
More than 1,600 Sioux Falls students graduate Sunday
Tom Dempster, a former state senator and Minnehaha County Commissioner, speaks at a press...
Open primary question may make 2024 ballot
Past and present military members honored for service
A Warmer Sunday