‘Default is your fault’ protest planned for Tuesday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This week, a rally is scheduled to take place in Sioux Falls regarding the debt ceiling crisis.

At 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, protestors will rally at the offices of Representative Dusty Johnson and Senator Mike Rounds.

Organizers say a debt default poses a threat to programs such as senior healthcare and veteran’s services.

The protest, titled “Default is Your Fault,” supports raising the debt ceiling unconditionally.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.