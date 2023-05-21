Avera Medical Minute
Harrisburg survives one-run thrillers to claim Region 3A

Harrisburg gets a pair of walkoff wins (2-1 over Huron, 4-3 over Mitchell) to advance to State
Harrisburg and Mitchell win one run games, Tigers top Kernels in championship
By Zach Borg
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 11:04 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Of the four State A Baseball Regionals played on Friday in South Dakota there’s no doubt that the best and most tense action of the day was in Harrisburg where every game at Region 3A was decided by one run.

In the first game the host Harrisburg Tigers, seeded third, saw the 14th seeded Huron Tigers rally in their last at-bat to tie the game at 1 on a Kolby Hofer solo homerun. Undaunted Harrisburg put runners on in their half of the seventh and walked it off 2-1 when Tate Larson scored on a wild pitch. In the second semifinal Mitchell opened up a four run lead and survived a three run Rapid City Stevens rally in their last at-bat to win 7-6. Click on the video viewer for highlights from both games.

There was even more drama in the championship game with Harrisburg scoring two runs in the seventh to win 4-3 via another walkoff, this time by Max Carlson on a bases loaded walk.

The Tigers will face Region 2A Champion Jefferson next Saturday at the State A Baseball Tournament at Sioux Falls Stadium at noon.

