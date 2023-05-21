More than 1,600 Sioux Falls students graduate Sunday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Sunday, students from four Sioux Falls high schools walked across the stage as high school graduates.

Sioux Falls Washington, Jefferson, Lincoln and Roosevelt held commencement ceremonies throughout the day.

More than 500 of the students are recognized as Regent Scholars by the Department of Education, and 17 were recognized as National Merit Finalists.

Streams of the ceremonies can be found on the ESPN Sioux Falls website.

