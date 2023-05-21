Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

More than 1,600 Sioux Falls students graduate Sunday

File photo
File photo(Source: Pexels)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Sunday, students from four Sioux Falls high schools walked across the stage as high school graduates.

Sioux Falls Washington, Jefferson, Lincoln and Roosevelt held commencement ceremonies throughout the day.

More than 500 of the students are recognized as Regent Scholars by the Department of Education, and 17 were recognized as National Merit Finalists.

Streams of the ceremonies can be found on the ESPN Sioux Falls website.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Senior Jason Lenning was awarded an appointment to the US Naval Academy, an honor thousands of...
SF student earns prestigious appointment to Naval Academy
A US Attorney announced on Saturday that a grand jury had indicted a Union County woman on ten...
Alcester woman charged with wire fraud
George’s Pizza, which is located at 311 Main Avenue in Brookings, was listed online with...
Downtown Brookings staple listed for sale
Generic prison bars graphic.
Rapid City man sentenced to 20 years in federal prison
Gov. Kristi Noem holds a press event at a South Dakota grocery store during her 2022...
Noem pulls support for grocery tax measure over jeopardized tobacco money

Latest News

Debt ceiling
‘Default is your fault’ protest planned for Tuesday
Tom Dempster, a former state senator and Minnehaha County Commissioner, speaks at a press...
Open primary question may make 2024 ballot
Past and present military members honored for service
A Warmer Sunday