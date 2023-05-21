Avera Medical Minute
The Pizza Shop raises money for lung transplant

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - For some, breakfast pizza is the best form of pizza. On Sunday, the Pizza Shop in Sioux Falls used their breakfast slice to fundraise for a local woman in need.

In April 2015, Hartford resident Deb Bender was diagnosed with Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis and has been placed on a double lung transplant list.

The goal of Sunday’s benefit was to raise money to go toward the cost of the procedure and rehabilitation, which is estimated at around $25,000.

“I’ve always been an organ donor. Since day one of getting my driver’s license, I check that box,” Deb’s daughter, Heather said. “It’s something that our family never talked about, my mom never knew that I was. I think it is definitely something to be aware of and talk to your family about your wishes. It is an amazing gift that somebody is able to give another person. To be able to continue living. I hope, someday, the family of the person that lost their life and gave my mom life is able to meet her and talk to her and be able to hear how grateful we are.”

Sunday’s benefit raised over $600.

