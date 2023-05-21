Avera Medical Minute
Yankton’s Schelhaas perfect, Jefferson pitching flawless in two games to claim Region 2A

Bucks’ Isaiah Schelhaas perfect in 10-0 win over Rapid City Central, Cavaliers toss two shutouts to earn trip to State
Jefferson and Yankton each win 10-0, Cavaliers shutout Bucks in championship
By Zach Borg
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
YANKTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On a day where Yankton Buck hurler Isaiah Schelhaas tossed a perfect game the Jefferson Cavaliers one-upped the home team by being flawless in two games to reach their first ever SDHSBA State A Baseball Tournament.

Region 2A host Yankton started the day by blasting Rapid City Central 10-0 in five innings via the mercy rule in the first semifinal. Yankton’s Schelhaas retired all 15 batters he faced and struck out seven to complete the perfect game.

Jefferson followed that up with a 10-0 victory over Sturgis in their semifinal to reach the region final against Yankton. You can view highlights of both semifinal games by clicking on the video viewer above.

In the title game Jefferson, who beat Yankton three times in the regular season despite the Bucks getting the second seed in the tournament, defeated the home team 3-0 behind a Kyler Miritello’s 14 strikeout, one hit performance over 6.2 innings pitched.

The Cavaliers, in their second year, qualify for their first State A Tournament and will face Region 3A champion Harrisburg next Saturday at noon.

*CORRECTION-Based on seeing an inaccurate roster Yankton’s Isaiah Schelhaas was mistakenly called Isaac during the broadcast

