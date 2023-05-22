Avera Medical Minute
Abourezk memorial to take place at the Washington Pavilion

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 1:53 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A memorial service for former U.S. senator Jim Abourezk will take place next week at the Washington Pavilion in Sioux Falls.

Abourezk passed away at his home in February.

The celebration of Abourezk’s life will be from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. on May 28.

According to a social media tribute made by Sanaa Abourezk, the event is open to everyone.

