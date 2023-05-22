Arrest made in Sioux Falls rape, assault

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police report a 30-year-old man was arrested for aggravated assault and rape Sunday morning.

The incident happened around 1 a.m., and officials were notified about 11 a.m.

The 34-year-old victim knew the suspect and — together with several other people — were with the suspect in an apartment in the 2600 block of E. 8th St.

Once the other people left, the suspect strangled the victim and then raped her.

The victim was able to get out of the apartment later and call the police.

The suspect, 30-year-old Steven Gillespie of Sioux Falls, was found at his apartment and was arrested for Aggravated Assault and Rape.

