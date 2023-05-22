Bon Homme’s perfect season heads to state after Region qualifying wins
Cavaliers top Wagner 7-2 and Parkston 6-0 to qualify for State B Tournament
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 11:47 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TYNDALL, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Bon Homme/Avon is the only high school baseball team in South Dakota at any level that has yet to lose a game this season.
Sunday they assured themselves of a chance to finish the perfect season at the State B Tournament.
The Cavaliers hosted one of the Region 1B qualifying tournaments in Tyndall. Click on the video viewer for highlights from their 7-2 victory over Wagner/Lake Andes!
Following Bon Homme’s victory they faced Parkston/Ethan/Tripp for the Region Qualifier after the Trojans dispatched Scotland/Menno 8-1.
