Bon Homme’s perfect season heads to state after Region qualifying wins

TYNDALL, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Bon Homme/Avon is the only high school baseball team in South Dakota at any level that has yet to lose a game this season.

Sunday they assured themselves of a chance to finish the perfect season at the State B Tournament.

The Cavaliers hosted one of the Region 1B qualifying tournaments in Tyndall. Click on the video viewer for highlights from their 7-2 victory over Wagner/Lake Andes!

Following Bon Homme’s victory they faced Parkston/Ethan/Tripp for the Region Qualifier after the Trojans dispatched Scotland/Menno 8-1.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.