Dakota Valley runs through Region 1B to reach State Tournament

NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After a runner-up finish at last year’s State B Baseball Tournament the Dakota Valley Panthers are going back to Sioux Falls Stadium eager to finish the job.

Hosting one of the Region 1B qualifying tournaments the Panthers knocked off Canistota/Marion/Freeman to advance to the State Qualifier against an Elk Point-Jefferson team that defeated Vermillion 5-3.

Click on the video viewer for highlights from Dakota Valley’s 5-1 victory over Elk Point-Jefferson that clinches their spot in the 2023 State B Tournament!

The Panthers improve to 14-1 on the season while the Huskies finish 10-6.

Dakota Valley will await the rest of the state qualifying tournaments’ conclusion to see who they’ll face. The State B begins on Memorial Day, May 29th and concludes the following Tuesday.

