Dirt flying again at I-90 Speedway after last week’s washout

HARTFORD, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Chad Olsen took the victory Saturday night to top the H&H Mobile Homes main event for the RepairableVehicles.com Tri-State Late Model Series. Meantime, Lee Goos Jr., Colby Klaassen, Dustin Kruse and Tracy Halouska scored victories across the RPM Race Series divisions.

Olson took the initial lead of the Late Model main before Scott Ward would make the move in turn two to take over the point. However, mechanical issues would soon sideline Ward which handed the lead back to Olsen. The Hendricks, Minnesota, racer would not give up the top spot again and he’d capture the checkered, the fifth of his career with the series.

The closing laps behind Olsen were wildly contested with Dylan Sillman making a late charge to second and Blair Norhdurft from sixteenth to third. Jordan Heiman and Gary Brown Jr. completed the top five.

Goos was victorious in the Spielman Excavating IMCA Racesaver Sprint Cars leading all 20 laps en route to the win. Defending champion Dylan Werkmeister made a charge at the end and took second with Nick Barger in third. Blaine Stegenga took fourth with Dusty Ballenger racing from fifteenth to fifth.

A last corner pass gave nineteenth starting Colby Klaassen the win in the First Interstate Bank Late Model Street Stocks. Klaassen had to come from the B-main, but that wouldn’t stop him from winning his second feature in the class in as many races this year. Ron Howe was a close second with Mike Chaney third ahead for Billy Prouty in fourth.

Dustin Kruse moved from ninth to the lead in just two laps of the Reaves Buildings USRA B-mod feature. Kruse took his sixth career win ahead of Duke Erickson. Tyler Tesch was third with Dave Kennedy fourth and Adam Chernotik fifth.

The night opened with the Z86 of Halouska going from eleventh to the lead on lap ten of the LawnSnow.com USRA Hobby Stock main. Josh Froseth was second ahead Chad Dubac claiming a podium spot in third. Landon Krohn and Travis Christensen completed the top five.

In all, I-90 Speedway had 133 cars take to the track Saturday night. This Saturday will be another big show with the Buffalo Wild Wings Northern Outlaw Sprint Cars returning to the track for the first time since 2021.

