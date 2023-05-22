Don Barnes calls it a career at O’Gorman

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Don Barnes has been to plenty of state tennis tournaments over the course of a high school coaching career that’s spanned six decades, most of them at O’Gorman.

The conclusion of Friday’s State AA Tournament at Tomar Park marked the final time Barnes would in which his Knights finished in second place. Following the meet he and his wife Kate were given several awards and mementos along with a standing ovation.

Don says what he’ll miss most is getting to know new kids and teams each year. Though he won’t be coaching anymore Barnes will still be watching the next couple of years with grandkids coming up. And he’s made a suggestion or two to athletic director Steve Kueter about his potential successor!

