Good Samaritan Society leader to speak at McKnight’s Women of Distinction Awards

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Good Samaritan Society is set to share the benefits of the organization’s integration with Sanford Health at an awards and forum event Monday in Chicago.

“The McKnight’s Women of Distinction Program honors women across the skilled nursing, senior living and home care industries who have demonstrated exceptional commitment to their communities, facilities and agencies, all while making a significant impact on their organization and lives of the individuals they serve.”

Hall of Honor recipient Aimee Middleton, vice president of operations of the Good Samaritan Society, will be part of a panel discussion exploring topics such as advancements in technology, workforce challenges and the future state of the industry.

“The needs of seniors continue to evolve, and the Good Samaritan Society is committed to providing the care and services seniors want and need, both now and in the future, including using technology and expanding access to high-quality, convenient care,” said Middleton. “I am excited to share how our partnership with Sanford Health has made us stronger as an integrated health system and is enhancing the experience of our residents and employees.”

The Good Samaritan Society has designed a digital bridge to link its electronic health record software platforms and make it easier to alert post-acute providers of forthcoming patient needs to make care transitions safer and more seamless. This technology has led to time savings of more than 800 hours for staff.

Katie Davis, senior director, long term care in Minnesota and Desirae Toomey, administrator of home- and community-based services for Sanford Hospice in Sioux Falls are also being recognized as Rising Stars winners.

