Highway Patrol vehicle hit while conducting traffic stop near Watertown

WATERTOWN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - While conducting a traffic stop in Watertown, a South Dakota Highway Patrol vehicle was hit by a passing pickup truck.

It happened just after 4:00 p.m. on Sunday on Highway 20 near Airport Drive in Watertown.

The trooper had his vehicle, a Chevy Tahoe, stopped on the shoulder of the highway, with its rear-facing amber light bar activated.

An approaching pickup truck driven by a 91 year-old Henry man did not move over far enough on the highway and struck the Tahoe, resulting in an estimated $6,500 worth of damage to each vehicle.

The trooper, who was not identified, was inside the Tahoe at the time of the collision, but was not hurt.

The Henry man was cited for causing an accident with a stopped emergency vehicle, and driving without a valid license. No injuries were reported.

