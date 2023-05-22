Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Man struck, killed by car while helping ducks safely cross road

A man was fatally struck by a car in California as he was helping a family of ducks cross the road. (Source: KCRA, William)
By Michelle Bandur, KCRA
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKLIN, Calif. (KCRA) – A man was fatally struck by a car in California as he was helping a family of ducks cross the road.

The crash happened in Rocklin on Thursday evening, police said.

William, a 12-year-old witness, captured photos of the good Samaritan helping the ducklings safely cross the roadway.

Just moments later, once the ducks were safe, the man turned around to return to his vehicle when he was hit by a car.

The man has not been publicly identified. Police said the driver was a 17-year-old girl who stayed on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation. She is currently not facing charges.

The man’s final act of kindness made a lasting impact on the who say they won’t soon forget the traumatic turn of events.

“He was the only person to get out of the car and try and help them and probably the nicest person in the entire area. It’s not fair,” he said.

Another 12-year-old witness, Jude, wanted to honor the man by returning to the intersection with flowers and rubber ducks.

“You should honor him because he was being really kind and then something horrible happened to him,” Jude said. “He was an amazing person.”

Copyright 2023 KCRA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic prison bars graphic.
Rapid City man sentenced to 20 years in federal prison
A US Attorney announced on Saturday that a grand jury had indicted a Union County woman on ten...
Alcester woman charged with wire fraud
Senior Jason Lenning was awarded an appointment to the US Naval Academy, an honor thousands of...
SF student earns prestigious appointment to Naval Academy
Gov. Kristi Noem holds a press event at a South Dakota grocery store during her 2022...
Noem pulls support for grocery tax measure over jeopardized tobacco money
21-year-old man drowns in West Lake Okoboji

Latest News

Howard Croft had been charged with two misdemeanor counts of willful neglect of duty.
Charges dismissed against ex-public works official in Flint, Michigan, water scandal
President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference in Hiroshima, Japan, Sunday, May 21, 2023,...
Biden, McCarthy to hold pivotal meeting on debt ceiling as time to resolve standoff grows short
A guitar smashed up and signed by Kurt Cobain sold at auction for almost $600,000.
Kurt Cobain’s smashed-up guitar sells for nearly $600,000
Sanford issues statement following passage of MN bill banning anti-competitive health care mergers