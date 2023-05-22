Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Matters of the State: Debt ceiling discussion; Summertime search for teachers

By Dakota News Now staff
Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On this week’s Matters of the State, we take a closer look at the debt ceiling negotiations as the default deadline looms.

Creighton University economics professor Ernie Goss joins the program to discuss the real-world implications of a potential default and the importance of the the debt ceiling.

Cooper Seamer breaks down the situation many schools districts are facing as the look to fill a high number of teaching positions this summer.

I-Team reporter Beth Warden looks into the Indian Child Welfare Act of 1978 currently under consideration by the U.S. Supreme Court and what it could mean for Native American families in South Dakota.

And South Dakota Trade President & CEO Luke Lindberg discusses his recent visit to Kenya and what it could mean for the future of international trade for South Dakota companies.

Matters of the State airs Sundays at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 p.m. on KSFY, and 10 a.m. on KOTA.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic prison bars graphic.
Rapid City man sentenced to 20 years in federal prison
A US Attorney announced on Saturday that a grand jury had indicted a Union County woman on ten...
Alcester woman charged with wire fraud
Senior Jason Lenning was awarded an appointment to the US Naval Academy, an honor thousands of...
SF student earns prestigious appointment to Naval Academy
Gov. Kristi Noem holds a press event at a South Dakota grocery store during her 2022...
Noem pulls support for grocery tax measure over jeopardized tobacco money
George’s Pizza, which is located at 311 Main Avenue in Brookings, was listed online with...
Downtown Brookings staple listed for sale

Latest News

USF and SMSU softball teams come together for mental health awareness game
Softball game spreading awareness about mental health
USF and SMSU come together for Mental Health Awareness softball game
Augustana baseball wins Central Regional
Bon Homme punches ticket to State B Tournament