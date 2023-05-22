Merging of LSS & Multicultural Center strengthens services

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The integration of Lutheran Social Services and the Multi-Cultural Center in October has meant a greater community reach for both Sioux Falls organizations.

According to LSS, combining forces has strengthened the program’s existing relationships in the community.

“Since October, we’ve successfully integrated our interpreting and translating services as well as our workforce development program,” said Rebecca Kiesow-Knudsen, LSS president and CEO. “We’ve become more efficient, which allows us to do more outreach through the MCC and gain a better understanding of the needs of the community.”

One community outreach effort is the Multi-Cultural Center’s annual Festival of Cultures. The festival is a free, family-friendly day of live entertainment, food trucks, education, and activities. This June will mark the first Festival of Cultures since MCC transitioned to LSS.

“The Festival of Cultures was created to recognize and celebrate the rich cultural diversity that continues to grow in our city. LSS is excited to be a part of that and grateful for the partnerships that help make the event as wide-reaching and engaging as possible,” said Kiesow-Knudsen.

This year, LSS is partnering with Levitt at the Falls to provide a single space for people to learn and gather.

The Festival of Cultures presented by First PREMIER Bank/PREMIER Bankcard will take place on June 10 in downtown Sioux Falls and feature live ethnic music, dance, and art.

Activities take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the south parking lot of Levitt at the Falls, and the event will cap off with a Levitt concert by Chilean artist Pascuala Ilabaca y Fauna at 6:30 p.m.

“There’s a really wonderful lineup this year and so many activities. It’s a great event for families,” said Kiesow-Knudsen. “We invite everyone to come out and enjoy the day with us!”

For more information on this year’s Festival of Cultures, including a schedule of events, visit Festival.LssSD.org

