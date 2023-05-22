Avera Medical Minute
Name released in fatal crash near Sisseton

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROBERTS COUNTY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Sisseton man has been identified as the person who died in a crash near Sisseton last Sunday night.

The incident happened north of Sisseton, just before 9 p.m. on May 14.

Authorities report that crash information indicates a 2010 Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling south on S.D. Highway 127 when the vehicle attempted to pass another vehicle. The driver of the Tahoe lost control of the vehicle, entered the west ditch, hit a field approach, went airborne and rolled.

Antwan Other Medicine, the 25-year-old male driver, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

Alcohol use is under investigation, according to officials.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

