Sioux Falls police respond to gunshots, weapon violations

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A drive-by shooting and several shots fired at a house are among multiple gun-related incidents investigated by the Sioux Falls Police Department this weekend.

Friday night around 7 p.m. near E. 14th St. and Cliff Ave., three people inside a vehicle were driving on 14th St. There was a loud noise. The victim — the front-seat passenger — received a gunshot wound to her neck, and a side window was broken. Nobody seemed to know what happened. Police do not know if the shot came from inside or outside the vehicle. The injury was non-life-threatening. The victim is 20 years old. Officials are still unsure what exactly took place.

Saturday morning around 4:30 a.m. in the 3400 block of N. 7th Ave., a house was shot numerous times — police say about 10 or 15 times. There were 13 shell casings found. Officials report that there were people inside at the time, but no one was injured. Some neighbors have surveillance footage, and officers are working to identify who was responsible.

Early Sunday morning around 3 a.m., a man was walking near 14th and Spring when someone pointed a gun out of a vehicle and started shooting as it passed. The man ran and was hit once in the arm and once in the torso. Injuries are non-life-threatening. Police say there are no suspects at this time. According to Sioux Falls police, an early theory is that the victim may have been in an altercation, and the shooting was a retaliation.

Monday morning, Sioux Falls police received several reports of gunshots in the 3700 block of N. 10th Ave. An individual was firing a gun. No one is believed to have been injured. At least a half-dozen police vehicles were blocking off roads and businesses from Cliff and Benson and on N. 10th Ave., and SWAT arrived on the scene just before 10 a.m. as negotiators tried talking with the suspect. Neighbors and businesses in the area were contacted, and people were told to either shelter in place or leave the area.

