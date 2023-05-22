Avera Medical Minute
Softball game spreading awareness about mental health

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 11:49 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As Mental Health Awareness Month continues, the University of Sioux Falls was reminded of its importance.

One year ago, USF recruit Paige Roessner took her own life. A year later, USF and SMSU played a mental health softball game.

Dakota News Now Photojournalist Sam Tastad spoke with her parents and a former teammate to learn more about the Play for Paige Foundation.

