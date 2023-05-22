TenHaken chosen for Bloomberg alliance

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Mayor Paul TenHaken is one of 20 mayors from North and South America selected to be part of the Bloomberg Philanthropies City Data Alliance.

The mayors will receive coaching on strengthening city government operations, innovating public services, and achieving better outcomes for residents. Topics will include health care access, waste management, affordable housing and homelessness.

“This program is an opportunity for Sioux Falls to not only better understand how data can help us deliver community needs more effectively, but also to collaborate and learn from cities of all sizes around the world,” said Mayor Paul TenHaken. “Local government is the catalyst for community progress, and I know our City’s participation in the City Data Alliance will help us double down on our data efforts to ultimately benefit residents.”

The mayors met with Mike Bloomberg and leaders in academia, innovation, urban governance, social impact, and racial equity at Johns Hopkins University last week.

The Bloomberg Philanthropies City Data Alliance will provide support to the City of Sioux Falls for up to 12 months.

Mayors chosen to join the alliance

Argentina:

Mayor Ulpiano Suárez of Mendoza, AR

Brazil:

Mayor João Henrique Caldas of Maceió, BR

Mayor Caio Cunha of Mogi das Cruzes, BR

Mayor Axel Schmidt Grael of Niteroí, BR

Mayor João Campos of Recife, BR

Chile:

Mayor Gerardo Alfredo Espíndola Rojas of Arica, CL

Mayor Daniela Peñaloza Ramos of Las Condes, CL

Mayor Tomas Vodanovic of Maipú, CL

Peru:

Mayor Janet Isabel Cubas Carranza of Chiclayo, PE

The United States:

Mayor Bryon Brown of Buffalo, NY

Mayor Vi Lyles of Charlotte, NC

Mayor Daniel Brotman of Glendale, CA

Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba of Jackson, MS

Mayor Frank Scott, Jr. of Little Rock, AR

Mayor Steven Reed of Montgomery, AL

Mayor Malik Evans of Rochester, NY

Mayor Bruce Harrell of Seattle, WA

Mayor Paul TenHaken of Sioux Falls, SD

Mayor Ben Walsh of Syracuse, NY

Mayor Muriel Bowser of Washington, D.C.

