Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Warm and Hazy

Wildfire Smoke Returns Aloft
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now
By Aaron Doudna
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 4:04 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- Wildfire smoke from Canada continues to stream in from the northwest, so the sky will still appear a bit milky or hazy today. Most of the smoke should remain well above the surface, so any impacts should be very minimal. We’ll see plenty of filtered sunshine around the region today. Highs will be in the mid 80s for everyone. The wind should stay fairly light with a couple stronger gusts at times.

The warm and dry weather will continue through the middle of the week. Highs will stay in the mid 80s with a little haze around the region. By the end of the week, high temperatures will fall into the upper 70s and low 80s. We’ll also bring in a chance for some showers and thunderstorms toward the end of the week, as well. Over the weekend, highs will stay in the upper 70s and low 80s and we’ll continue that chance for some rain.

Memorial Day is looking warm with a slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm. After that, it looks like we’ll dry out heading into the middle of next week with highs staying in the low to mid 80s.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic prison bars graphic.
Rapid City man sentenced to 20 years in federal prison
A US Attorney announced on Saturday that a grand jury had indicted a Union County woman on ten...
Alcester woman charged with wire fraud
Senior Jason Lenning was awarded an appointment to the US Naval Academy, an honor thousands of...
SF student earns prestigious appointment to Naval Academy
Gov. Kristi Noem holds a press event at a South Dakota grocery store during her 2022...
Noem pulls support for grocery tax measure over jeopardized tobacco money
George’s Pizza, which is located at 311 Main Avenue in Brookings, was listed online with...
Downtown Brookings staple listed for sale

Latest News

First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
Warm Start To The Week
Meteorologist Tiffany Savona with your Monday forecast
Meteorologist Tiffany Savona with your Sunday forecast
Meteorologist Phil Schreck's Forecast For The Weekend