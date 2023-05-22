Warm and Hazy

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- Wildfire smoke from Canada continues to stream in from the northwest, so the sky will still appear a bit milky or hazy today. Most of the smoke should remain well above the surface, so any impacts should be very minimal. We’ll see plenty of filtered sunshine around the region today. Highs will be in the mid 80s for everyone. The wind should stay fairly light with a couple stronger gusts at times.

The warm and dry weather will continue through the middle of the week. Highs will stay in the mid 80s with a little haze around the region. By the end of the week, high temperatures will fall into the upper 70s and low 80s. We’ll also bring in a chance for some showers and thunderstorms toward the end of the week, as well. Over the weekend, highs will stay in the upper 70s and low 80s and we’ll continue that chance for some rain.

Memorial Day is looking warm with a slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm. After that, it looks like we’ll dry out heading into the middle of next week with highs staying in the low to mid 80s.

