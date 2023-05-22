Watertown celebrates National Public Works Week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This week is National Public Works Week, and the Watertown community is celebrating with a series of free events.

The festivities kicked off over the weekend with a Touch the Truck event and a story time with a public works employee at the Watertown Regional Library.

This week’s events include neighborhood walks and a happy hour at the Watertown Regional Airport.

Heath VonEye, the Watertown Public Works director, said involving the community in events helps give them an understanding of what public works employees do and how important they are to every community.

”I think that the more we as professionals in the public works world can interject some of those ideas or thoughts or spark some level of interest to our youth, I think that just all the better helps accomplish what we need to do in our communities — in Watertown, in South Dakota and across the country,” said VonEye.

The Watertown Public Works Week celebrations will peak with the ribbon-cutting of the new Watertown Area Community Foundation Plaza on Thursday.

