Canaries stun league leading Sioux City

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls bullpen tossed seven scoreless innings on Monday as the Birds downed first-place Sioux City 4-3 at the Bird Cage.

Wyatt Ulrich scored the game’s first run in the opening inning on a Jordan Barth fielder’s choice but the Explorers scored three times in the top of the second.

Sioux Falls answered with three runs in the bottom of the frame as Ulrich ripped an RBI double before Welington Dotel drove in two with a double of his own.

The Canaries pitching staff allowed just two hits as the Birds snapped a four-game losing skid while ending Sioux City’s (8-2) four-game winning streak.

Angel Lebron got the win, working three innings of relief and struck out two in his Canaries debut. Bret Barnett, Jose Cruz and Charlie Hasty combined to throw four hitless innings with Hasty earning his first save. Dotel led the offense with three hits while Ulrich and Ozzie Martinez each added two.

Sioux Falls is now 4-7 and will look to clinch the three-game series Tuesday at 6:35pm.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.