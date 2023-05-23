Former Augie athlete missing in Florida

DELRAY BEACH, F.L. (Dakota News Now) - Makuach “Paul” Yak, a former Augustana track athlete from Storm Lake, has been reported missing in Delray Beach, Florida.

According to WPBF News, Yak was last seen Saturday morning around 6:30 a.m. via his home security camera, appearing to be heading out for a run.

Yak’s roommate Tate VanRoekel had arranged to pick Yak up for a coaching commitment Saturday morning and was concerned when Yak was not home, WPBF reports.

VanRoekel stated that Yak’s wallet, keys, and phone were still at the house.

Yak did not return over the weekend, and a group of over a dozen people spent hours on Monday knocking on neighbors’ doors and handing out missing posters, according to WPBF.

A Facebook search group has been formed to share updates on the search.

Delray Beach police urge anyone who has information about Yak’s location to call the department at 561-243-7800.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.