Great Plains Zoo hosts Summer Kickoff

A morning fitness class, snacks, and animal facts are part of the Great Plains Zoo’s Summer...
A morning fitness class, snacks, and animal facts are part of the Great Plains Zoo’s Summer Kickoff this weekend.(Great Plains Zoo)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A morning fitness class, snacks, and animal facts are part of the Great Plains Zoo’s Summer Kickoff this weekend.

The Summer Kickoff on May 27 is the first day of the zoo’s summer schedule, which includes daily zookeeper chats, animal encounters, giraffe feedings, bubbles, and tours.

New this season, the zoo will carry Fernson’s Zoo Brew at their snack bar and café.

On May 27, guests can start the morning with a free fitness class, courtesy of GreatLIFE, and enjoy snack breaks and learn animal facts from the education team.

This weekend, the zoo introduces new private zoo tours, which are guided golf cart tours with a zoo educator. The 25-minute tours must be booked in advance online, at admissions or in the gift shop.

Schedule for Summer Kickoff event May 27

10-10:30 – Fitness Class (Shoreline)

10-11 am – Morning Bubble Party with Bison (Shoreline)

10-11 am – Animal Trivia (Plaza)

11 am – Giraffe Feeding* (Giraffe Barn)

11 am – noon Bio-fact-ivity (Plaza)

11:30 am – Watermelon Break (Brown Bears)

11:30 am – Brown Bear Zookeeper Chat

1 pm – Watermelon Break (Plaza)

1-2 pm – Bio-fact-ivity (Plaza)

1:30 pm – Giraffe Feeding* (Giraffe Barn)

2-3 pm – Afternoon Bubble Party (Plaza)

2-3 pm – Animal Trivia (Plaza)

2:30 pm – Komodo Dragon Enrichment

3 pm – Primate Feeding Demo (Primate Building)

3 pm – Giraffe Feeding* *Giraffe and weather dependent. Tickets available at train station.

Great Plains Zoo's summer 2023 schedule
Great Plains Zoo's summer 2023 schedule(Great Plains Zoo)

