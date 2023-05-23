Avera Medical Minute
Gregory County Pumped Storage Project nixed

(Dakota news now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
GREGORY COUNTY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - MidAmerican Energy and Missouri River Energy Services announced Tuesday that the joint pumped storage project planned for Gregory County will not be pursued.

The companies stated in a release that the decision not to go through with the project at this time is based on due diligence, saying they will continue to evaluate all options moving forward.

The project would have pumped water up to a reservoir from Lake Francis Case, then released it back into the lake, creating hydropower electricity.

