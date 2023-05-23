Gregory County Pumped Storage Project nixed

GREGORY COUNTY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - MidAmerican Energy and Missouri River Energy Services announced Tuesday that the joint pumped storage project planned for Gregory County will not be pursued.

The companies stated in a release that the decision not to go through with the project at this time is based on due diligence, saying they will continue to evaluate all options moving forward.

The project would have pumped water up to a reservoir from Lake Francis Case, then released it back into the lake, creating hydropower electricity.

MidAmerican Energy and Missouri River Energy Services have long histories of safely, economically and reliably serving their customers with the energy they need. Recently, the two companies teamed up to explore the Gregory County Pumped Storage Project (GCPSP) as a way to store the clean energy that is already being generated from MidAmerican’s wind fleet and to supply energy to the grid when it’s needed. While pumped storage technology is proven and the need for energy storage solutions is essential for regional reliability, MidAmerican and MRES have decided not to pursue the project at this time.

