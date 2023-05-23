Habitat for Humanity breaks ground on new home in Baltic

BALTIC, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Habitat for Humanity started construction on a new home in Baltic on Monday.

“After tearing down a dilapidated home that once stood on the lot, excavators will once again return — this time, to dig the foundation for a new home constructed in partnership with Habitat for Humanity,” said Christian Swenson, vice president of the Baltic Area Development Foundation.

Swenson commented on how strong partnerships between organizations help to combat housing problems in the region.

“Through the combined efforts of Habitat for Humanity, the City of Baltic, Baltic Area Development Foundation, and Sioux Metro Growth Alliance, the community of Baltic is thrilled to provide a family with an affordable place to call home and looks forward to welcoming another family to our hometown,” Swenson said.

“We often see parents choosing communities that provide a great education and the small-town feel of knowing your neighbor. Baltic does just that while still being close to the amenities of a larger city,” said Jesse Fonkert, president and CEO of Sioux Metro Growth Alliance.

