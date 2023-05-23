Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Habitat for Humanity breaks ground on new home in Baltic

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 9:20 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BALTIC, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Habitat for Humanity started construction on a new home in Baltic on Monday.

“After tearing down a dilapidated home that once stood on the lot, excavators will once again return — this time, to dig the foundation for a new home constructed in partnership with Habitat for Humanity,” said Christian Swenson, vice president of the Baltic Area Development Foundation.

Swenson commented on how strong partnerships between organizations help to combat housing problems in the region.

“Through the combined efforts of Habitat for Humanity, the City of Baltic, Baltic Area Development Foundation, and Sioux Metro Growth Alliance, the community of Baltic is thrilled to provide a family with an affordable place to call home and looks forward to welcoming another family to our hometown,” Swenson said.

“We often see parents choosing communities that provide a great education and the small-town feel of knowing your neighbor. Baltic does just that while still being close to the amenities of a larger city,” said Jesse Fonkert, president and CEO of Sioux Metro Growth Alliance.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrest made in Sioux Falls rape, assault
Sioux Falls man arrested for following victim, Lyft driver & pulling gun
Generic prison bars graphic.
Rapid City man sentenced to 20 years in federal prison
21-year-old man drowns in West Lake Okoboji
A US Attorney announced on Saturday that a grand jury had indicted a Union County woman on ten...
Alcester woman charged with wire fraud

Latest News

Habitat for Humanity in Baltic
MITCHELL RESIDENTS FORM HOMELESSNESS TASK FORCE
Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken and Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender are highlighting the need...
Sioux Falls, Rapid City mayors discuss economic and growth challenges
Sioux Falls, Rapid City mayors discuss economic and growth challenges