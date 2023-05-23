Jimmie Allen scratched from Brown County Fair lineup

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Brown County Fair announced Tuesday that county music star Jimmie Allen will no longer headline Saturday night of the Brown County Fair.

According to the statement, the fair board is considering other musical acts.

The Brown County Fair Board is announcing that Jimmie Allen is no longer scheduled to perform at the Brown County Fair on Saturday, August 19th. The Fair Board is considering other artists to join former Rascal Flatts singer Gary LeVox for the Saturday lineup.

Allen was set to headline Saturday August 19th. In a statement about the situation to Dakota Broadcasting, Fair Board manager Rachel Kippley simply said Allen is no longer scheduled to perform Saturday night and the Fair Board’s entertainment Committee would be considering other artists as a replacement.

Kippley would not comment on whether or not this decision had to do with Allen currently facing a civil lawsuit brought against him by a former manager accusing him of sexual and verbal abuse.

