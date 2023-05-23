Avera Medical Minute
Jimmie Allen scratched from Brown County Fair lineup

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Brown County Fair announced Tuesday that county music star Jimmie Allen will no longer headline Saturday night of the Brown County Fair.

According to the statement, the fair board is considering other musical acts.

The Brown County Fair

Allen was set to headline Saturday August 19th. In a statement about the situation to Dakota Broadcasting, Fair Board manager Rachel Kippley simply said Allen is no longer scheduled to perform Saturday night and the Fair Board’s entertainment Committee would be considering other artists as a replacement.

Kippley would not comment on whether or not this decision had to do with Allen currently facing a civil lawsuit brought against him by a former manager accusing him of sexual and verbal abuse.

