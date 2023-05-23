Lennox’ Jaxon Plank makes good on big tennis dreams

LENNOX, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Jaxon Plank has been looking forward to the 2023 State Tennis Tournament for a while.

“I’ve had big dreams since I was an 8th grader. Just got a paper back in the mail for graduation saying I want to be a state champion someday!” Jaxon says.

With the power in his game....

“Big serve and big forehand. If those are on he’s tough to beat.” Lennox Tennis Coach Kevin Plank says.

...and swagger of his style, it’s not hard to see why Plank aimed so high.

“Staying in my head, stay positive. Tennis is a mental game, it’s hard to stay positive but we worked it out.” Plank says.

It developed because tennis in Lennox has been a family business. All three of his brothers play and the Orioles are coached by his dad Kevin.

“I’m proud of them. All four of my boys have played for me and you can’t replace the experience of coaching your own kids and watching them succeed and reach reach their goals.” Kevin says.

Though Jaxon became the first Oriole to win a state title in 2021 when he took the second flight singles and doubles title with his older brother Tyler, Jaxon’s dreams got even bigger after a tough junior year that didn’t end with a championship.

“He only played high school tennis up until his junior year and that’s when he started playing and he decided tennis is where he wanted to be in college. So he made the decision to take it serious at that point.” Kevin says.

It led to a dominating senior year in which Plank earned an opportunity to play in college next year at Augustana before taking care of another goal, winning the top flight singles title he’d been shooting for since middle school.

“I was telling (my friends) to hype me up! It’s all I need! It feels great!” Jaxon says.

“You go out and compete, you play hard, you play the game and, you do that, win or lose, that’s all you can do. So it’s pretty awesome especially when it’s your own son.” Kevin says.

