Logan Storley returning to South Dakota to headline Bellator 298 at Sanford Pentagon

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota native Logan Storley will fight in the main event of Bellator MMA on August 11, when the event makes its fourth appearance at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

In the main event, No. 1-ranked welterweight contender Storley (14-2) takes on No. 8-ranked Brennan Ward (17-6). In the preliminary card, several fighters with local ties are scheduled to compete. Official announcements will be made later.

Tickets for Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs. Ward go on sale at 10 a.m. on Thursday at ticketmaster.com and the Sanford Pentagon Box Office. For information on purchasing suites, contact 605-312-7913.

The main card of Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs. Ward airs live on Showtime at 8 p.m. The preliminary card begins at 4:30 p.m. and streams live on the Bellator and Showtime Sports YouTube channels as well as the Bellator channel and Pluto TV. More fights will be announced later.

“Every time Bellator MMA comes to the Sanford Pentagon, the event gets bigger and better,” said Jesse Smith, vice president of operations for Sanford Sports. “The return of Logan Storley, along with several other fighters who have local ties will make this one of the most exciting MMA events we’ve ever hosted at the Pentagon.”

Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs. WardMain Card

Welterweight Main Event: No. 1 Logan Storley (14-2) vs. No. 8 Brennan Ward (17-6)

Heavyweight Feature Bout: No. 2 Valentin Moldavsky (11-3, 1 NC) vs. No. 3 Steve Mowry (10-0-1, 1 NC)

Middleweight Feature Bout: No. 4 Dalton Rosta (8-0) vs. No. 6 Aaron Jeffery (13-4)

Lightweight Feature Bout: No. 6 Sidney Outlaw (16-5) vs. No. 7 Islam Mamedov (22-2-1)

Preliminary Card

Featherweight Bout: Lucas Brennan (7-0) vs. Weber Almeida (7-1)

