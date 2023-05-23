Mitchell residents form homelessness task force

MITCHELL, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Currently, Mitchell doesn’t have a homeless shelter, but one group is eager to change that.

If you are homeless in Mitchell and need a bite to eat or some resources that will help you get you back on your feet, you go here to the Salvation Army. If you need a place to stay, there are a few options.

”We can give them the option of putting them in a hotel room for the night, or we can also give them a bus ticket to Sioux Falls, but a lot of people don’t like going there because it’s too big of a city,” said Alex Freeman, a Salvation Army Case Manager.

The Salvation Army’s managers say there is a huge need for an emergency shelter, and not just to provide a roof and a bed.

”Things in place to help people with job-training skills, help with some clothing for job interviews,” said Bill Middendorp, Auxiliary Manager of the Salvation Army of Mitchell.

And showers so they can be presentable for job interviews. The only place for them to shower now is at truck stops.

“It all begins with the Matthew 25 text — Where Jesus is telling his disciples and those listening, Whatever you’ve done to the least of these, you’ve done to me, and that is something I cannot ignore,” said Middendorp.

Reverend Matthew Richards of the Congregational United Church knows homeless people in Mitchell who purposefully intoxicate themselves so they can get arrested and spend a night in jail in the colder months. A few months ago, he was talking to a church member who had found a homeless man that had succumbed to the elements.

”Found a homeless man. It was a spring thaw. It was a homeless man’s body in one of the coverts around Mitchell. That really struck a chord,” said Richards.

Richards decided to form the “Home For Now” task force, made up of Mitchell citizens — including Salvation Army reps — who plan on making a presentation to the city council sometime this summer, asking for its help in starting a shelter.

”If they feel there is a need, we would be glad to sit down and discuss that need and what needs to be done. Now, will we have funding for it? I can’t say at this point in time,” said Mayor Bob Everson.

Richards says help from the city would be wonderful, but that the Rural Office of Community Service has told him it has access to federal funds and nationwide grants.

