Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Open containers are back for the 2023 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

Sturgis is bringing back open alcohol containers for the 2023 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.
Sturgis is bringing back open alcohol containers for the 2023 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.(Humberto Giles-Sanchez)
By Humberto Giles-Sanchez
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 8:19 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STURGIS, S.D. (KOTA) - The 83rd annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally is bringing back open containers for the downtown Sturgis area.

The open container rule is a way to enhance the visitor experience during the rally by encouraging visitors to spend more time downtown Sturgis. While initially, the thought of having an open container was worrisome for the city council, after a case study comparison between the 2019 and 2021 Sturgis rallies, the council voted to have the open container available to the public.

This year, the Sturgis police department reminds people getting ready to attend the rally to make sure they read up on the rules regarding open containers.

“Sometimes people think it’s a free-for-all, but no, we have rules that have to be followed by everybody. So if they decide to partake in an alcoholic beverage, make sure it’s in an event cup, as they’re walking downtown and they’re within the boundaries. Just make sure everybody is educated on it to save the hassle of a negative interaction with law enforcement,” said Sturgis Police Department Chief of Police Geody Vandewater.

The city can stop the open containers if any issues with them arise. Most of the money raised from the special containers sold during the rally goes to Sturgis rally charities.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sanford issues statement following passage of MN bill banning anti-competitive health care mergers
Christopher Wright, 43, died from a traumatic brain injury after his fiancée says a group of...
Father dies in assault over middle school fight, family says
Sioux Falls man arrested for following victim, Lyft driver & pulling gun
Arrest made in Sioux Falls rape, assault
21-year-old man drowns in West Lake Okoboji

Latest News

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue offers smoke alarms to hard of hearing community
Texas man sentenced for Madison ATM larceny
Jimmie Allen
Jimmie Allen scratched from Brown County Fair lineup
Ahlers is a small business owner from the Dell Rapids area.
Ahlers selected as SD Democratic Party executive director
Cash Money Youth Skills Camp to be held in Brookings, Saturday, June 26.
“Cash Money” Youth Skills Camp will take place in Brookings