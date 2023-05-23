Patriot tennis never satisfied amidst dynasty of nine straight State titles

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In the South Dakota AA Boys State Tennis Tournament last weekend Lincoln’s championship reign continued with one of the most impressive performances of their nearly decade long run of dominance.

In claming their ninth consecutive team title the Patriots won five of the six singles flights and all three doubles flights, nearly sweeping the entire event. The only other time that happened for them was back in 2017.

For the year Lincoln’s top players only lost four matches, and the key to being so dominant was never losing the hunger to keep their championship drive alive. And there’s a pretty good chance that their dynasty will continue and Lincoln will win a 10th straight title next year with every player who competed slated to return next year.

