Police: Storm Lake man arrested for assault, lighting woman’s hair on fire

Jonathan Belcher
Jonathan Belcher(Buena Vista County Jail)
By Dean Welte
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 1:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STORM LAKE, Iowa (KTIV) - A man is facing several charges after he allegedly assaulted a woman in Storm Lake, Iowa.

According to the Storm Lake Police Department, 37-year-old Jonathan Belcher of Storm Lake is charged with domestic abuse, criminal mischief and reckless use of fire.

The police department says at about 10:45 p.m. Monday officers were sent to a local motel to check on a woman. When they got there, the woman claimed Belcher had assaulted her during an argument at a Storm Lake residence. She also claimed Belcher pushed her to the ground and lit her hair on fire with a lighter.

The woman told police she was able to escape the residence and fled to a motel. Police say the woman sustained minor injuries to her upper body and hair, but she did not require any medical treatment.

Police located Belcher shortly after and arrested him. He was booked into the Buena Vista County Jail on a $7,000 bond.

