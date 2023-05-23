Sioux Falls Fire Rescue offers smoke alarms to hard of hearing community

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Fire Rescue has partnered with the Helpline Center and the American Red Cross to provide installation of smoke alarms and alert devices to Sioux Falls community members who are deaf or hard of hearing free of charge.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue urges all community members to make sure devices are not only installed in their homes, but that each device is working properly.

Special alarms, like bed shakers, can accommodate hard of hearing persons when a fire is detected.

“A report done by the National Fire Protection Agency concluded that almost three out of five home fire deaths were caused by fires in properties with no smoke alarms or smoke alarms that failed to operate,” said Sioux Falls Fire Rescue Inspector Brandon Fey. “Making smoke alarms and bed shakers available that will alert you of a fire if you are deaf or hard of hearing is a priority of SFFR and the American Red Cross, and we look forward to connecting our neighbors with these life-saving resources.”

To request an installation, call the Helpline Center at 211 and ask the operator to add your name to the list. Sioux Falls Fire Rescue will be in touch to schedule a time for your alarm installation.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.