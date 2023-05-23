Avera Medical Minute
Texas man sentenced for Madison ATM larceny

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Houston man has been sentenced for his involvement in breaking an ATM and stealing money from a bank in Madison, South Dakota, in 2021.

Alton Himes, 25, was convicted of Bank Larceny and sentenced to 19 months in federal prison. The sentencing took place on May 15 in Sioux Falls.

Prison time will be followed by three years of supervised release.

Himes was also ordered to pay approximately $100,000 in restitution.

Background of the case

Himes was indicted for Bank Larceny and Transportation of Stolen Money by a federal grand jury in September 2022.

He pleaded guilty to Bank Larceny on March 1, 2023.

In December 2021, Himes and three others used a stolen truck and towing equipment to break an ATM belonging to Dakotaland Federal Credit Union in Madison. After breaking the ATM, they removed three cash boxes and fled in the stolen truck, traveling across state lines with $32,300 in stolen cash.

The cost to replace the destroyed ATM was over $30,000.

Himes’s co-defendants – Kytorrion Young, Keivon Jones, and Kendrick Kennedy – all await sentencing.

