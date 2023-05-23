Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

U-Haul truck crashes into security barriers near White House; driver detained

Breaking News
Breaking News(Source: Gray News)
By Gray News staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) - The U.S. Secret Service detained the driver of a U-Haul truck after the truck crashed into security barriers near the White House, according to an official statement.

The incident happened shortly before 10 p.m. Monday on the north side of Lafayette Square at 16th Street, according to a statement from Anthony Guglielmi, chief of communications for the Secret Service.

There were no injuries to any Secret Service or White House personnel.

CNN reports a man named Benjamin Berger was taking a photo of the White House when he heard the crash. At first, he thought it was just an accident, but he says the box truck backed up and tried to ram the barriers again.

Berger credits the Secret Service for a quick response.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sanford issues statement following passage of MN bill banning anti-competitive health care mergers
Arrest made in Sioux Falls rape, assault
Sioux Falls man arrested for following victim, Lyft driver & pulling gun
Generic prison bars graphic.
Rapid City man sentenced to 20 years in federal prison
21-year-old man drowns in West Lake Okoboji

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference in Hiroshima, Japan, Sunday, May 21, 2023,...
No debt ceiling agreement in White House meeting, though Biden and McCarthy call talks productive
A Sioux Falls man is making progress after a stroke last October left him unable to walk.
Avera Medical Minute: Spinal stroke rehabilitation
SPINAL STROKE REHAB MEDICAL MIN
FILE - A liquid carbon dioxide containment unit stands outside the fabrication building of...
Minnehaha County Commission reviews CO2 pipeline setbacks