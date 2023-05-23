Avera Medical Minute
USD’s Tasos Kamateros transferring to Vanderbilt

Three year starter for Coyotes coming off best season
Will have a year of eligibility left in SEC
By Zach Borg
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 11:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Following in the footsteps of Matt Mooney and Stanley Umude, the latest former South Dakota Coyote mens basketball star to transfer to a Power Five conference team is Greek big man Tasos Kamateros who today announced via his Instagram that he is heading to Vanderbilt University in the SEC.

A starter for three of his four seasons in Vermillion, the 6′8′' forward put up a career high 12.5 points and six rebounds per game last season while showing range by shooting 40 percent from beyond the arc.

He goes to Vandy, who is coached by former pro Jerry Stackhouse, as a graduate transfer with one year of eligibility.

