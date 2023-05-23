Warm and Hazy

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- Wildfire smoke from Canada continues to stream in from the north. It won’t be as noticeable as yesterday, but we are going to have an Air Quality Alert over parts of southwestern Minnesota this afternoon. That smoke will continue to give the sky a hazy, milky appearance.

The warm and dry weather will continue through the middle of the week. Highs will stay in the mid 80s with a little haze around the region. By the end of the week, high temperatures will fall into the upper 70s and low 80s. We’ll also bring in a chance for some showers and thunderstorms toward the end of the week, as well. This will mainly impact western South Dakota and portions of central South Dakota by the middle of the week.

Over the holiday weekend, highs will stay in the upper 70s and low 80s and we’ll continue to have opportunities for pop up showers and storms during the entire weekend itself including Memorial Day Monday. After that, it looks like we’ll dry out heading into the middle of next week with highs staying in the low to mid 80s.

