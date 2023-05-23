Yankton assault victim dies; Person of interest identified

YANKTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Yankton police are attempting to locate a person of interest identified in the assault of a female victim who has died from her injuries.

Officers responded to a report of an assault in the 700 block of Walnut on Monday.

Once on scene, responders found a female victim who was seriously injured and rendered medical aid, according to WNAX. The victim was taken to the hospital by ambulance, and officers began investigating the incident.

The female victim later died from her injuries, WNAX reports.

Police Chief Jason Foote stated in a release that a person of interest was identified during the investigation.

Officials attempted to locate Adrian Vaughn Lund. At this time, Foote believes there is no danger to the public.

Lund has tattoos on his right hand, both arms have tattoo sleeves and he has a tattoo on his left ankle. Lund is approximately 6 feet tall with black hair and brown eyes. He weighs approximately 165 pounds and has a slender build.

Foote says Lund may be armed and should not be approached.

If you have information about Lund’s whereabouts or information about the crime, please contact the Yankton Police Department at 605-668-5210 or Yankton Crime Stoppers at 605-665-4440.

