10pm Sportscast Tuesday, May 23rd

Big Weekend ahead for Augie Baseball, Girls City Golf and SODAK 16 Softball
By Mark Ovenden
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 11:58 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Augustana baseball team is trilled to be hosting the Super Regional this weekend against Mankato for a spot in the College World Series. Megan Christoffels and the Lincoln Patriots are Girls City Golf champions. The Canaries pitching staff can’t hold down first-place Sioux City at the Birdcage and it was a big night in HS Softball with SODAK 16 games in all 3 classes. We have highlights from 4 of those games.

