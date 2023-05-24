10pm Sportscast Tuesday, May 23rd

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Augustana baseball team is trilled to be hosting the Super Regional this weekend against Mankato for a spot in the College World Series. Megan Christoffels and the Lincoln Patriots are Girls City Golf champions. The Canaries pitching staff can’t hold down first-place Sioux City at the Birdcage and it was a big night in HS Softball with SODAK 16 games in all 3 classes. We have highlights from 4 of those games.

