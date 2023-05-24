Avera Medical Minute
Augustana baseball team is excited to be hosting the Super Regional against Mankato this weekend

By Mark Ovenden
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 12:02 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -There was a slim chance that the Augustana baseball team would have another home game. But miraculously it worked out!

They will host the Super Regional with a spot in the college World Series on the line Friday and Saturday at Ronken Field when they host arch-rival Mankato... And needless to say, the Vikings are thrilled to have such important games back in Sioux Falls on their home field against their arch-rivals in baseball in the conference.

Augie Junior Nick Banowetz says, “To see it play out the way it did is just awesome. It’s a blessing for all of us to be able to stay here this weekend. We’re all very excited and obviously having the home crowd should be a big crowd playing Mankato so we’re just so excited for this opportunity.”

Augie Senior Luke Ballweg says, “The regular season and conference tournament is what it is you know and you move on to the next day and next page and we’re happy to be here playing Super Regional baseball in Sioux Falls.”

Tim Huber, Augie Head Coach says, “I’m really proud of what they’ve accomplished this year and I hope we play well this weekend, I really do. They’ve earned that opportunity and I believe they’re going to earn that opportunity to go back to the World Series and wouldn’t it be ironic. Last year we were really good and we had the expectation to go back. This year we weren’t as good on paper and maybe we get back. So that would be a pretty cool thing.”

The Vikings exceeded the expectations of many, although the guys in the dugout felt they had the talent to make it this far despite huge losses to graduation from a great team.

It’s extra amazing that two teams from the NSIC will play for one spot in the World Series in Cary, North Carolina.

