Brookings Library hosts escape rooms

By Elle Dickau
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Brookings Public Library is putting on yet another great event open to the public.

“This week, we have our ‘Alice in Wonderland’ escape room,” said Mikaela Neubauer. “We have four nights worth of slots for people to come and go through the escape room and play our puzzle game with us.”

This “Alice in Wonderland” themed room is a wonderful and free way to get out of the house!

“Rooms are such a fun activity,” Neubauer said. “They can be inaccessible for people, they can be a little too expensive, or they might be out of town — you can’t find an escape room in Brookings. So we like to just bring them to you. It’s not as professional as a real escape room might be, but it’s still a fun game that we get to bring to the community, and it’s free. It’s totally, totally free, and people love it. People come in in droves. We have around 100, 120 people participate.”

The escape room is not the only way the library connects with the community.

“Coming up, we have a teen escape room for a younger crowd. Then throughout the summer, we have so many different events — for teens, children, adults, all ages,” said Neubauer. “Some of our all-ages events coming up are going to be our cake decorating competition in June and our pet parade in late July, which is always just a blast. Then we’re also going to be out and about at community events showing people what we have to offer.”

Don’t get lost on your way to sign up for the escape room at the Brookings Public Library.

