Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Canaries pitchers can’t stop first-place Sioux City in 17-7 loss to X’s

Birds fall to 4-8 after another big game for opponents’ offense
By Mark Ovenden
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 12:00 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Sioux City Explorers hit two grand slams on Tuesday as they topped the Canaries 17-7 at the Bird Cage.

The Explorers struck for six runs in their half of the first inning, including a bases loaded long-ball from former big leaguer Eury Perez. Sioux Falls responded by scoring three times in the home half. Wyatt Ulrich led off with a single and Darnell Sweeney doubled him home. Sweeney scored on an RBI base hit from Jordan Barth and Hunter Clanin followed with a run-scoring double.

The three-run Sioux City lead held until the fifth inning when Explorers third baseman Matt Lloyd clubbed a two-run homerun. But Clanin crushed a three-run roundtripper an inning later to bring Sioux Falls within 8-6.

That’s as close as the game would get, however, as Sioux City scored nine of the next ten overall runs, including a Vince Fernandez grand slam in the ninth inning.

Ulrich led the Canaries offense with three hits while Clanin, Sweeney and Wellington Dotel each added two. Clanin finished the game with a season-high five RBI. Sioux Falls is now 4-8 on the year and will close the three game home series on Wednesday at 6:35pm.

Game recap courtesy SF Canaries

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sanford issues statement following passage of MN bill banning anti-competitive health care mergers
Christopher Wright, 43, died from a traumatic brain injury after his fiancée says a group of...
Father dies in assault over middle school fight, family says
Arrest made in Sioux Falls rape, assault
Hunter Ridvey wins the 75th Miss South Dakota competition held in 2022.
Meet the 20 women competing for Miss South Dakota 2023
Sioux Falls man arrested for following victim, Lyft driver & pulling gun

Latest News

Augustana players and coaches are excited to be hosting Super Regional at Ronken Field
Augustana baseball team is excited to be hosting the Super Regional against Mankato this weekend
Top seeds Lincoln and West Central among the teams to win SODAK 16 games and advance to State...
SODAK 16 softball games in 3 classes fill out fields for state tournaments in Aberdeen
Megan Christoffels and the Lincoln Patriots are Girls City Golf champions
Megan Christoffels and Lincoln Patriots are Girls City Golf champions
10pm Sportscast Tuesday, May 23rd
10pm Sportscast Tuesday, May 23rd