Dakota Dunes murder suspect will not contest extradition from Texas

Alfredo Castellanos-Rosales, right, is accused of killing a woman at a Dakota Dunes, South...
Alfredo Castellanos-Rosales, right, is accused of killing a woman at a Dakota Dunes, South Dakota apartment.(KTIV)
By KTIV Staff and Matt Hoffmann
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
DAKOTA DUNES, S.D. (KTIV) - The man charged with the murder of Jordan Beardshear in her Dakota Dunes apartment last month made his first court appearance Wednesday morning in south Texas.

Alfredo Castellanos-Rosales appeared in a Laredo, Texas courtroom for an extradition hearing to determine whether he would be sent back to South Dakota to face charges of first- and second-degree murder.

He was apprehended in Mexico on May 12, expelled from that country and placed into the custody of Texas law enforcement, who have been holding him without bond on the South Dakota murder charges.

At Wednesday’s hearing, Castellanos-Rosales spoke through an interpreter and agreed to not contest his extradition. The judge then told him that Union County has 30 days to pick him up from Texas and return him to South Dakota.

