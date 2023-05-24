Avera Medical Minute
DEVELOPING: investigation underway after Stanley County home explosion

Authorities are investigating a home explosion in Stanley County on Wednesday.
Authorities are investigating a home explosion in Stanley County on Wednesday.(MGN)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
FORT PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities are investigating a home explosion in Stanley County on Wednesday.

The sheriff’s office confirmed the explosion happened earlier on Wednesday just south of Fort Pierre. No details on injuries have been released at this time.

The State Fire Marshal is investigating the incident and we will have more information as it becomes available.

