Fit Body Boot Camp hosting ‘The Murph Challenge’

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - CJ Wehrkamp with Fit Body Boot Camp joined Dakota News Now to talk about the Murch Challenge — a fundraiser happening Memorial Day.

The Murph Challenge is a physical, mental and emotional test.

The event is an annual fundraiser to fund the Lieutenant Michael P. Murphy Memorial Scholarship.

Sioux Falls Fit Body Boot Camp is an official host of the challenge this year.

