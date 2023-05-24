Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Habitat for Humanity celebrates home dedication in Vermillion

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Wednesday, Habitat for Humanity of Clay and Yankton Counties celebrated a big milestone from one family.

Community leaders and volunteers marked the completion of the 46th home in the area, and the second in Vermillion.

New homeowners, Morgan Kline and Lindsay Covill were given the keys to their home Wednesday after organizers began working on the project over one year ago.

Volunteers put in more than 300 hours of work alongside the help of the community and family, all while having full-time jobs and children.

The couple said it was well worth the wait.

“It means everything. The kids will have their own rooms actually now and their own privacy, so I know they are really excited for that. It’s right across the street from the school. It’s really convenient to have a house of our own,” said Kline.

The new homeowners add they’re looking forward to working with other people who are going through this process by volunteering their time to help build.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Wright, 43, died from a traumatic brain injury after his fiancée says a group of...
Father dies in assault over middle school fight, family says
Sanford issues statement following passage of MN bill banning anti-competitive health care mergers
Hunter Ridvey wins the 75th Miss South Dakota competition held in 2022.
Meet the 20 women competing for Miss South Dakota 2023
Adrian Vaughn Lund
Yankton assault victim dies; Person of interest found
Makuach “Paul” Yak, a former Augustana track athlete from Storm Lake, has been reported missing...
Former Augie athlete missing in Florida

Latest News

With a sunny and warm forecast, the area’s lakes and rivers are likely to be crowded with...
How to prevent disasters on the water
How to prevent disasters on the water
The Sanford Underground Research Facility (SURF) has been announced as the sponsor for the new...
SURF sponsors immersive water exhibit at Washington Pavilion
SURF sponsors immersive water exhibit at Washington Pavilion
Habitat for Humanity celebrates home dedication in Vermillion