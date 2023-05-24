Man charged with murder after stabbing in Yankton, SD

YANKTON, S.D. (KTIV) - A man is being accused of fatally stabbing a woman in a southeast South Dakota community.

Court documents show 31-year-old Adrian Lund is charged with second-degree murder, aggravated assault and possession of a controlled substance.

Authorities say the stabbing was reported at about 11:15 a.m. on Monday, May 22. Officers were sent to a Yankton apartment at 702 Walnut Street where they found a 33-year-old woman who had a stab wound to the chest. The victim was sent to a Sioux Falls hospital but died from her injuries Tuesday morning. An autopsy confirmed the woman’s death was caused by the stab wound.

While investigating the scene, authorities say they talked to a resident at the apartment who claimed she knew the victim. The resident told officers that she heard the victim yell “Adrian” outside her apartment, and when they opened the door the victim told the resident “he stabbed me.”

Authorities later confirmed Lund and the victim were in a relationship and lived together at a Yankton residence located on 11th Street. After searching the residence, authorities say they found several items with a reddish-brown substance on them. Additionally, authorities say they used surveillance video from several businesses to confirm Lund and the victim were in the area of Walnut Street Monday night.

Lund was taken into custody Tuesday and interviewed by officers. According to court documents, Lund told authorities he was with the victim Monday night but claimed that the two had gone their separate ways at some point in order to avoid an argument.

Court documents note that Lund was not able to account for two hours of missing time on the night of the alleged murder. When pressed about those two hours, Lund asked for his attorney.

Following the interview, a search warrant was conducted on Lund for photos, physical evidence, trace evidence, DNA, blood and urine from his person. Also after the interview, authorities found a jacket abandoned in a creek bed that was allegedly worn by Lund on the night of the stabbing. Authorities say the jacket was located about two blocks from where the victim was found with a stab wound.

Lund’s initial court appearance was held Wednesday morning at the Yankton County Courthouse. His arraignment has been scheduled for June 8 at 2 p.m.

This is a Developing Story. We’ll update this article as more information becomes available.

